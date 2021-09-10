September 10, 2021

Zakevian Pennington, Week 3 TB&T Athlete of the Week

By Huck Treadwell

Zakevian Pennington, a running back for Pike Liberal Arts School, is the Troy Bank & Trust Athlete of the week for Week 3.

In the Patriots’ 63-0 win over Hooper Academy on Friday night, Pennington finished with six carries for 89 yards and three touchdowns

Pennington and the Patriots will be back in action on Friday when they travel to take on Lee-Scott Academy.

