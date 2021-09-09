Phi Beta Sigma graduate chapter donates to Early Childhood Center

The Phi Beta Sigma Troy Graduate Chapter has plans to “adopt” the Hank Jones Early Childhood Center in Troy as its philanthropy.

“Our brothers are very interested in and support of young children and their education,” said Marcus Jones, Sr. “We want to do what we can to support the children at the ECC, their teachers and the staff.”

On Wednesday, the Phi Beta Sigma Troy Graduate Chapter donated boxes and buckets of school supplies to the school. The supplies include pencils, pens, markers, erasers, and other small items.

“Hopefully, these school supplies will give a boost to the supplies on hand so that the teachers won’t have that extra out-of-pocket expense,” Jones said. “Throughout the year, we hope to be able to do more for the children at the ECC.”

Funding for the ECC projects comes from the membership and also from fundraisers directed to that cause.

Henry Everett said children are the future and it is important to support them through educational endeavors.

“We love the kids at ECC and all kids everywhere.”

Chelsea Singleton, mental health coordinator, and Andre Alberson, secretary, expressed appreciation to the Phi Beta Sigma Troy Graduate Chapter for their support of the ECC and children who will benefit from its thoughtfulness.