Clock winds down on pet contest

The clock wound to a stop on the Humane Society of Pike County’s 2022 Pet Photo Contest at 5 p.m. Wednesday. But the contest will not be officially over until any late mail-in votes are counted.

Donna Brockmann, HSPC president, said any mail-in votes that were postmarked prior to 5 p.m. Wednesday will be counted so it could be as late as Tuesday of next week before the winner is announced.

“The 2022 Pet Photo Contest had 81 entries which was down some from two years ago, when we had 93 entries.” Brockmann said. “Of course, we weren’t able to have the Pet Photo contest last year, 2021, because of COVID-19 and our stride was broken. So, we really didn’t know what to expect this year but we were hopeful. And, once again, Pike County came through with entries and with votes in support of our annual spay/neuter program. Because of that support and generosity, we will be able to have the HSPC spay/neuter program in the spring of 2022.’ And, the spay/neuter program will make a difference in the number of neglected and too often abused dogs and cats here in Pike County, Brockmann said.

“We can’t say ‘thank you’ enough to those who entered their pets and all those who voted in support of their pets of choice and the HSPC stay/neuter program.”

Because of COVID-19 and a member of the HSPC being ill, the 2022 Pet Photo Calendars will not be available in October.

“We still have some ads to sell and a lot work has to be done to get the calendars to the printer,” Brockmann said. “Our hopes and our plans are to have the calendars ready for sale before Christmas. At $10, the calendars make good stocking stuffers for pet lovers. The funds raised from the calendar sale also support the HSPC’s spay/neuter program. So, thank you, Pike County for your continuing support of the HSPC.”