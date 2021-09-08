TRMC participates in statewide moment of silence

At noon Tuesday, Troy Regional Medical Center joined Alabama hospitals in a statewide moment of silence to remember those whose lives have been lost from COVID-19, those who are currently sick, the loved ones of the sick and the healthcare providers who are caring for them.

Members of the community were invited to participate in the statewide time of remem-brance.

Members of the TRMC staff and community members gathered at the fountain at the hospital’s main entrance at noon.

The Reverend Ed Shirley, TRMC chaplain, asked those in attendance to remember those here at home and around the world who have suffered sickness and loss and those who have been on the front lines in the battle against the coronavirus.

Shirley said there are few, if any, who have not been affected, directly or indirectly, by COVID-19. Hopes and prayers are that each person understands the seriousness of this virus and will do what he or she can to bring the coronavirus under control.

Shirley said, recently, the Pike County death toll from COVID-19 has held at 84. Alt-hough that number is a great loss of life, thankfully, it is not climbing.

“In Alabama, the death total from COVID-19 or complications from the virus is 12,416; in the United States, 649,000; and worldwide, 4.6 million.

“This is a dangerous world we are living in,” Shirley said. “We know from what has happened, that something like this or worse could happen again.”

Rick Smith, Troy Regional Medical Center chief executive officer, said, as a way of curbing the coronavirus, TRMC has COVID-19 vaccines available from 1 until 4 p.m. every Friday. No appointment is required and the vaccine is free.

Smith encourages everyone to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

“Get vaccinated,” the Troy Regional Medical Center CEO said. “Spread the word, not the virus.”