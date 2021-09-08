Kick COVID campaign at Oct. 9 Troy football game

The Alabama Department of Public Health, Bruno Event Team and Troy University are teaming up to help “kick COVID-19” at the Trojans’ Oct. 9 home game.

Last week the ADPH and Bruno announced the launch of the kickcovid19.com website and a campaign to use Alabamians’ passion for college football to encourage fans to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to utilize the power of college football as a platform for promoting the need to get vaccinated,” said Bruno Event Team CEO Gene Hallman. “The 2020 season was lacking the passion that comes from large crowds cheering for their favorite team. We need to do everything possible to ensure players and fans can safely return to stadiums to experience college football as we know and love it.”

The program encourages fans and university students to get vaccinated at one of 13 football games at partner universities during the season. The campaign is also offering a $75 gift card to anyone vaccinated on-site or during the 14-day window prior to select games.

The Kick COVID-19 event team will be at Troy University Oct. 9. The event team will give COVID-19 tests as well as free vaccinations to fans, students and the general public.

“This is an excellent opportunity to come enjoy a game day atmosphere, watch the Troy Trojans play football and protect yourself against COVID-19,” said Dean of Student Services Herb Reeves. “We are proud to partner with ADPH to offer the KICK COVID clinic on our campus and help the Trojan Nation vaccinate and test.”

Getting more people vaccinated is critical in getting back to a normal state of life State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said.

“With the highly contagious Delta COVID-19 variant circulating, and cases, hospitalizations and deaths increasing, we continue urging all eligible people to be vaccinated as quickly as possible,” Harris said. “These new and popular venues will provide additional opportunities for people to learn more about the virus, the vaccine, and receive testing and vaccine on-site.”

Other partner universities and game dates include:

• University of West Alabama vs. North American University, September 16

• Jacksonville State University vs. University of North Alabama, September 18

• University of South Alabama vs. Alcorn State University, September 18

• Alabama State University vs. Bethune-Cookman University, September 25

• Auburn University vs. Georgia State University, September 25

• Miles College vs. Central State University, September 25

• Samford University vs. East Tennessee State University, September 25

• University of Alabama vs. University of Southern Mississippi, September 25

• Tuskegee University vs. Edward Waters College, October 2

• UAB vs. Liberty University, October 2

• University of North Alabama vs. Campbell University, October 2

• Alabama A&M University vs. Jackson State University, October 9