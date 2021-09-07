Pike County remains high risk for COVID

During the first week of September, data from the Alabama Hospital Association shows that more than 40 in-patients per day are dying from COVID-19.

According to data released on Tuesday by AHA Deputy Director Danne Howard, 365 patients hospitalized across the state have died in the last seven days. The fewest in that timespan was 42 people and the highest deaths in a single day was 67. The deaths reported Monday brought the pandemic total to 12,420 Alabamians killed from the coronavirus.

According to an Alabama Department of Public Health database, the entire state — except for Sumter County — remains at high risk for COVID-19 infection. During the last week, 85,735 coronavirus tests were conducted with 18,853 positive results.

According to AHA data, the test positivity rate for the state remains at 22 percent.

Pike County is slightly lower than the state average at 19 percent test positivity rate. In the last seven days, 343 tests have been administered and 65 people have been confirmed with COVID-19.

The total number of confirmed cases in Pike County has climbed to 4,152 with 2,120 cases in 2020 and 2,032 confirmed cases this year. Also, more people in Pike County have died from coronavirus in 2021. According to ADPH data, 44 people in Pike County died this year from COVID-19 and 40 died from COVID-19 in 2020, bringing the death total to 84 people in the county.

The current coronavirus spike continues to put pressure on the state’s hospitals. According to the AHA, there are no intensive care beds available in the state. The state’s capacity is 1,523 ICU beds and there are currently 1,582 ICU beds in use, putting the state with 59 ICU patients above capacity.

The state also has 13,118 hospital beds. According to the AHA, 9,859 beds are in use with 3,259 beds available. According to the ADPH, 2,875 COVID-19 patents are hospitalized in the state.