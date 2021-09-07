PB Festival a ‘go’ in 2021

For more than 30 years, the last Saturday in October has been Peanut Butter Festival day in Brundidge. People from near and far come together on the grounds of the Historic Bass House for the annual harvest and heritage celebration, which is a throwback to the days when farmers and their families came to town after the harvest with a little jingle in their pockets.

Lawrence Bowden, president of the sponsoring Brundidge Historical Society, said until 2020, not even rain nor hail nor threat of tornado had halted the harvest and heritage festival.

“But, with COVID-19, there was no way we could have the Peanut Butter Festival in 2020,” Bowden said. “And, it was with great thought and consideration that we decided to go ahead with our harvest and heritage celebration this year. When the time comes, we will do everything possible to have a safe festival for all involved. That is the commitment that we have made.”

Bowden said the Peanut Butter Festival will basically follow the same format as in the past beginning with the 5-K Peanut Butter Parade at 8 a.m. followed by a full day of entertainment, old-time demonstrations, games, contests, arts and crafts, festival foods, wagon rides, a peanut butter recipe contest, Peanut Butter Kids contest and, of course, the Nutter Butter Parade.”

Bowden said the Johnston Mill Museum of Local History will be open and visitors will be able to visit the J.D. Johnston mill where the first peanut butter was made commercially in the Southeast in 1928.

“At this time, we are taking entries in the 5-K Peanut Butter Run and the Nutter Butter Parade, which features ‘nutty things” and reservations for arts and crafts and food booths,” Bowden said. To enter the 5-K Peanut Butter Run, call Kenneth Marler at 372-2845, to participate in the Nutter Butter Parade, call Brian McDaniels at 334-372-3148 and for information about arts and crafts and food vendors, call Cathie Steed at 334-685-5524. For other information, call Lawrence Bowden at 334-735-3898.