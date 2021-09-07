Kenny Carl Stinson, Sr. a resident of Shorter, AL, passed away Monday, September 6, 2021, at Baptist Medical Center East in Montgomery, AL. He was 74. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 10, 2021, at Skeen Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Randall Newman officiating. Burial will follow in Hopewell Community Cemetery with Skeen Funeral Home of Troy directing. The family will receive friends Friday at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. until service time. He was born February 1, 1947, in Pike County, AL, to Foley Stinson and Inez Edwards. He was preceded in death by his father, Foley Stinson and a sister, Linda Tucker. He is survived by his daughter, Lynn Steinkamp (Paul); son, Kenny Stinson, Jr. (Becky); mother, Inez Edwards; three brothers, James Stinson (Debra), Johnny Stinson (Nannette) and Benny Stinson (Becky); sister, Ida Guidy; seven grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter. Serving as pallbearers will be Chris McCullough, David Godwin, Michael Wallace, Chris Jeffers, Miguel Ibarra and Chad Stinson. Honorary pallbearers will be Trey Stinson and Michael Stinson. The guest book may be signed and words of condolences expressed at www.skeenfuneralhome.com