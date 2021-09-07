August 27, 28 Police Reports

Arrests

Aug. 27

A minor was charged with two counts of harassing communications

Dalia Deniseshea Henley, 28, was charged on an alias warrant.

Taylor Sabre Jackson, 29, was charged on two alias warrants.

Essence Victoria Lollis, 26, was charged with driving while license revoked and two counts of failure to appear.

Aug. 28

Peter Kim, 54, was charged with driving under the influence.

Rosolando Vincent Givens, 47, was charged with attempting to elude a police officer and driving under the influence.

Tevin Jabril Brockton, 29, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Shajuana Nicole Bean Austin, 33, was charged with obstructing government operations.

Michelle Lee Ennis, 46, was charged with contempt of court.

Minor was charged with third-degree domestic violence.

D’Naveya I’Veyon Bryant, 21, was charged on five alias warrants.

Aug. 29

A minor was charged with driving under the influence.

James Tyler Sikes Jr., 22, was charged with failure to appear.

A minor was charged with attempting to elude a police officer and contempt of court.

Dajavious Rashad Maddox, 24, was charged with possession of concealed weapon without a permit, contempt of court and contempt of court proceedings.

Corey Alex Catrett, 32, was charged on an alias warrant.

Brandon Adam Viers, 33, was charged with failure to appear.

Marilyn Jack Darby, 62, was charged with making false report to law enforcement authority and public intoxication.

Tony Glen Rayburn, 32, was charged on four alias warrants.

Incidents

Aug. 27

Suspicious circumstances were reported on Montgomery Street.

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on Henderson Avenue.

A vehicle was searched on Elba Highway.

Possession of marijuana was reported on Elba Highway.

A vehicle was searched on North Oak Street.

An alias warrant was served on U.S. Highway 231.

Harassment was reported on North Three Notch Street.

An alias warrant was served on County Road 7755.

Harassing communications were reported on Sparrow Drive.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on Pike Street.

Driving while license revoked and failure to appear were reported Madison Alley.

A vehicle was searched on North Three Notch Street.

A death investigation was conducted on Bryan Street.

Aug. 28

Driving under the influence was reported on Pam Street.

Attempting to elude of police officer and driving under the influence was reported on U.S. Highway 29.

A domestic incident was reported on North Three Notch Street.

Third-degree criminal mischief and obstructing government operations were reported on Sherwood Avenue.

Harassment was reported on Hunters Mountain Parkway.

Harassment was reported on East Madison Street.

Harassment was reported on Falcon Drive.

First-degree criminal trespass and menacing were reported on West Pike Street.

Shoplifting and third-degree criminal trespass were reported on North Three Notch Street.

A vehicle was towed on Montgomery Street.

Harassing communications were reported on Rose Circle.

Driving while license revoked was reported on Watkins Court.

Domestic violence was reported on Hunters Mountain Parkway.

A domestic dispute was reported on Academy Street.

Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported on County Road 7708.

Found property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Minor in possession of alcohol was reported on Love Street.

Second-degree possession of marijuana was reported on Blackmon Street.

Aug. 29

Failure to appear, second-degree possession of marijuana, and driving under the influence was reported at Southland Village.

Damage to property was reported on Hudson Street.

Property damage was reported on West Madison Street.

Attempting to elude a police officer, obstructing government operations and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit were reported.

A vehicle was searched on U.S. Highway 231.

An alias warrant was served on Pike County Lake Road.

Suspicious circumstances were reported at Line Level Apartments.

Theft was reported in the District of Dozier.

Shoplifting and third-degree criminal trespass were reported on North Three Notch Street.

Failure to appear was reported on Sandy Lane.

A domestic disturbance was reported on Wilson Drive.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on Sandy Lane.

Harassment was reported on Cowart Circle.

Four alias warrants were served on Alabama Highway 87.

Damage to property was reported on Hudson Street.

Contempt of court was reported on Elm Street.