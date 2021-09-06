Vote for favorite pets

Entries for the Humane Society of Pike County 2022 Pet Photo Calendar Contest entries in the prestigious Pike County pet contest are closed, but, there’s still time to vote.

Donna Brockmann, HSPC president, said 74 pets are entered in the annual contest. She expressed appreciation to all pet owners for their support and offered congratulations and encouragement to all pets entered.

“Every pet entered is a winner because every entry and every vote will support the HSPC’s spay/neuter program that aids in reducing the number of unwanted and often abused animals in Pike County,” Brockmann said. “We encourage everyone to vote now for their favorite pet or pets entered in the contest. Votes are only one dollar. Voting ends at 5 p.m. on Wednesday September 8.

Voting may be done on line a www.pikehumane.org or mailed to HSPC P.O. Box 296, Troy, AL 36081 or dropped off at The Little Framery, Three Notch Antiques, Guynn’s Income Tax and Bookkeeping Services and Jinrights’ Hillside Antiques.

Brockmann said the winners of the 2022 Pet Photo Contest will be determined in the closing days of the contest when voting is the heaviest.

“It will be fun to watch voting that will determine the winner of the contest,” Brockmann said. “It probably won’t be decided until the closing minutes of the contest. And, just as exciting will be the voting for the 13 Pets of the Month that will be featured. We will also have 52 weekly winners so there are many opportunities for pets to be featured. But every pet will be pictured even if they don’t get a vote but we want ever pet to get votes. So come on, Pike County. The pets are counting on you!”