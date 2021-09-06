Peters attending GEDI at Auburn

The Pike County Extension Office and Auburn University are proud to announce that Abby Peters, Pike County Extension Coordinator, recently completed week one of the Intensive Economic Development Training Course, presented by Auburn University’s Government and Economic Development Institute (GEDI). The program was held July 12-16 in Auburn, Alabama.

Completion of this program underscores Peters’ commitment to economic development and our community. The Intensive Economic Development Training Course is divided into two, one-week sessions and introduces participants to all phases of economic development. The first week of the Intensive Course is accredited by the International Economic Development Council (IEDC) and fulfills one of the prerequisites for those who wish to take the exam for the Certified Economic Developer (CEcD) designation. It provides an intensive overview of general economic development concepts and principles. The second week, which is scheduled to take place September 20-23, 2021 in Auburn, will focus on important issues and resources in Alabama. Program leaders and faculty have proven success in economic development practices and techniques, and represent the field’s most effective practitioners from throughout the state and across the nation.

GEDI is a department of University Outreach which specializes in providing training and consulting to government agencies, private businesses, non-profits and economic developers. Having over 35 years of experience, GEDI has established itself as a leading provider of economic development education and training in Alabama.

Auburn University is also proud to serve as a Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration University Center. EDA supports universities in their mission to assist states and their economic development community through the EDA University Center program. For more information on GEDI and its programs visit the website at www.auburn.edu/gedi.