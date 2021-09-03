Sheila I. Green, of North, VA died at home on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at the age of 84. Sheila was born to Lester Clarence Ingram and Connie Mae Senn Ingram on May 9, 1937, in Troy, Alabama. Sheila is survived by her children Tera Shelton (Dennis) and Sam Green (Yvonne). Grandchildren Eric Shelton (Crystal) and Hayley Hanscom (Marshall), great-grandchildren Marek, Bishop, Gideon, and Cullen. Brother Billy Ingram (Ruby). Her parents, Quiton Clifford Green Sr., her husband, son Clifford, and siblings Faye Easterly and Lester Byron Ingram preceded her in death. A private inturnment will take place in Troy, Alabama. Memorial contributions may be made to the Gloucester Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad at P.O. Box 1417 Gloucester, VA 23061. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory.