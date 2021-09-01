September 1, 2021

  • 88°

COVID-19 Report, Sept. 1

By Huck Treadwell

Published 11:56 am Wednesday, September 1, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

The Alabama Department of Public Health dashboard indicates 5,206 new confirmed cases.

Alabama’s COVID-19 test positivity is 22 percent.

To find the rate for your county, click here.

In Alabama, there are:

  • 889 Confirmed COVID-19 and PUIs are in the ICU.
  • 880 are confirmed COVID-19.
  • 54 percent of all ICU patients are COVID-19 positive.
  • 607 ventilated confirmed COVID-19.
  • 800 (42 percent) hospital ventilators are available.
Print Article

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Do you support casino gambling in Alabama?

    • Yes. (74%, 79 Votes)
    • No. (19%, 20 Votes)
    • I'm not sure. (7%, 8 Votes)

    Total Voters: 107

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Cops, Courts and Fire

  • Trending News

  • Latest Lifestyles

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events