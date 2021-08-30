Tornado sighted near Brundidge

An apparent tornado briefly touchdown on U.S. Highway 231 north of Brundidge on Monday afternoon.

According to Pike County Emergency Management Agency Director Herbert Reeves, the EMA was informed of the tornado in the area near Adams Glass Studio. He said the reported tornado was part of a storm system moving northeast towards Banks and Sanfield.

Juan Pablo Granados, who works at Adams Glass Studio, said he saw the tornado briefly touchdown.

“I saw the funnel cloud come down about 300 meters behind Pinckard’s [Liberty service station],” Granados said. “It looked like it was going toward Mitjoy Portable Buildings. You could see paper flying all around the bottom. But, by the time it got to Jimmy Golden’s, it went back up. It looked like it was going towards Banks, but I lost sight of it.”

Reeves said no damage had been reported in the county, but there was one report of a tree down and blocking a road.

Local utilities don’t have any current plans to send crews, or requests for crews, to assist with storm damage in other areas.

Brundidge City Manager Willie Wright said Brundidge Utilities only has four linemen, so they plan to keep their employees close to home in case they are needed locally. South Alabama Electric Cooperative is waiting to see if there is any local damage and will make a decision on sending out crews to assist on Thursday.

City of Troy Utilities General Manager Brian Chandler said they’re waiting to see if a need for assistance arises.

“We were on standby to assist the City of Fairhope,” Chandler said. “But they didn’t have much damage. So, right now, we’re waiting to see. We haven’t had any further requests for assistance. Most of the damage in Louisiana and Mississippi was to municipal systems and it looks like they have it covered right now. We’ll wait and see if we’re needed.”