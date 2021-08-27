We could all use a good worming

Several of us “girls” were having lunch the other day and one of them mentioned a column I wrote quite a few years back about teen fashions and fads.

My daughter had come “clomping” home from Alabama, the institution of higher learning, not the “institution,” wearing shoes that looked like horse hooves. She was washing her hair with shampoo that was used to wash horse tails.

“Mane and Tail,” she said. “It makes your hair full and bouncy.”

I’d never thought of a horse’s tail as full and bouncy but maybe it is. I should pay closer attention.

A silly, girlish kind of fad. She would clomp out of it.

Fast forward to the year 2021 and COVID-19.

Most of us are doing what we believe will protect us from a virus that is akin to the Energizer Bunny. It just keeps going and going. When will it ever stop?

The answer lies primarily with the CDC and with vaccinations that are the best and most effective way to control the virus. But, among us are the skeptics. Those who are fearful that the vaccines have not be adequately tested. That people could die from the vaccines.

COVID-19 has been tested and people have died from it, 635K in the United States alone. At this very time, on the Alabama map, there’s foreboding circle over Pike County that indicates that our little corner of the world is a hot-spot for COVID-19.

Seemingly, that would be enough “encouragement” to get folks rolling up their sleeves but, no.

There are those who don’t have enough confidence in the vaccine and are putting their trust in over the counter medicines… and even snake oil treatments.

I never thought I would see the day when people with good common sense would take worming medicine for horses rather than a shot in the arm that has been tested and re-tested and then put to the test.

But… on second thought, when I was growing up, young’uns got purged every spring to get rid of any worms that had infested our little bodies over the winter. We didn’t complain. We just opened our mouths and got a good worming. So, maybe there’s something to be said about a good dose of horse worm medicine. Cause, as far as I know, I haven’t needed a good worming since I started first grade.