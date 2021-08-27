Troy, LBW sign partnership agreement

Troy University and Lurleen B. Wallace Community College have inked a deal that will allow LBW students to more easily obtain a four-year degree at Troy.

The agreement provides for a collaborative and seamless concurrent enrollment and transfer process for students pursuing Early Childhood Education, Elementary Education, Secondary Education and Collaborative Education degrees.

“We’ve had a long history of great relationships with Lurleen B. Wallace Community College, and, certainly now with a Troy graduate as president of LBW, there are opportunities to build on those relationships,” said Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr., Chancellor. “This partnership truly will allow students at LBW to have opportunities that they haven’t had. We think it adds capacity to both LBW and Troy, but more particularly I think it will serve the communities that we are both interested in throughout southeast Alabama.”

Dr. Brock Kelley, President of LBW, said the agreement will remove barriers for students and put them on a path toward reaching their ultimate career goals in a timely fashion.

“We are always trying to find ways to remove barriers for our students who are looking to extend their academic careers, and this agreement represents one way that we can do that,” said Brock Kelly, President of Lurleen B. Wallace Community College. “We have a great relationship with Troy University and a lot of our students choose to come to Troy because it is such a good fit for them. This partnership will provide students with a pathway so that they are in a position to begin their long-term careers much sooner.”

Under the plan, LBW students may apply for concurrent admission at LBW and can take up to 18 semester hours related to their course of study during their first two years at Troy and academic advising will involve advisors from both institutions. Students who successfully complete the LBW component of the program will be guaranteed admission in the Troy program to which they applied, as long as they’ve met grade and pre-requisite requirements. In addition, students who transfer to Troy prior to completion of their associate’s degree will be awarded the degree upon completion of the required classes at Troy.

Additionally, a separate agreement is being finalized between the institutions that will allow LBW students who complete the Associate of Applied Science Degree and earn technical education credentials to transfer up to 30 hours of technical education toward the Bachelor of Science in Occupational Education degree. The degree is designed to provide expertise in the design, delivery and practice of instructional programs for adults in a variety of professional and technical vocations including online education, workforce development, continuing education, higher education and military education.

“The underlying premise of this program is to ensure Alabama students can earn a four-year degree in the most cost-effective manner,” said Sohail Agboatwala, Senior Vice Chancellor for Student Services. “We are constantly innovating in an effort to find new ways higher education can meet the needs of today’s students and we are pleased that Lurleen B. Wallace Community College is partnering with us to support this critical mission. We look forward to serving LBW students as they become Trojans as well.”