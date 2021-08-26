August 26, 2021

Dr. LaKami Baker, Russell Foundation Associate Professor of Entrepreneurial Studies at Auburn University's Harbert College of Business, lead an entrepreneur pop-up workshop at Troy University's IDEA Bank on Thursday.

IDEA Bank hosts entrepreneur workshop

By Huck Treadwell

Published 10:21 pm Thursday, August 26, 2021

Troy University’s IDEA Bank hosted a pop-up workshop on Thursday to help give local entrepreneurs an edge when developing business plans.

The workshop was led by Dr. LaKami Baker, Russell Foundation Associate Professor of Entrepreneurial Studies at Auburn University’s Harbert College of Business.

The workshop covered fine-tuning value propositions, determining market potential, assessing risks, networking, funding and more.

The IDEA Bank has several upcoming events that are open to the public.

On Saturday, the IDEA Bank will be the home to a pop-up shop for Fields and Flowers, an online, bohemian-style boutique. The boutique will be at the IDEA Bank, 63 Court Square, from 2-5 p.m.

Also, on Sept. 30, the Pike County Republican Women will hold a reception for retiring Sen. Jimmy Holley from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

For more information on workshops and events at the IDEA Bank, visit https://www.troy.edu/community-outreach/idea-bank/index.html#Calendar.

