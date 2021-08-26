Cattlemen’s rodeo is good family fun

The Pike County Cattlemen’s Association 29th Annual National Cowboy Professional Rodeo Association Rodeo kicks off Friday night at Cattlemen Park Arena. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the rodeo begins at 7:30 p.m. The Cattlemen’s Rodeo features 81 of the Southeast’s best cowboys and cowgirls competing in eight events.

Pike County Cattleman Johnny Garrett said the annual Pike County Cattlemen’s Rodeo is a fun-filled family event.

“The Cattlemen’s rodeo is for all ages,” he said. “We want everybody that comes to have a good time and come and leave as a rodeo fan, from the youngest to the oldest.”

The Cattlemen’s annual professional rodeo gets off to an impressive start both nights with the Grand Entry.

“Everybody that wants to ride in the Grand Entry is invited,” Garrett said. “Many of the competing cowboys and cowgirls ride and sometimes mules and wagons. The Grand Entry is led by a rider carrying the American Flag and the National Anthem is played. We encourage all rodeo fans to be in the stands for the Grand Entry.”

The cowboys and cowgirls will provide excitement in the arena and the rodeo clown will bring excitement and laughter to the event.

“Intermission is fun for the kids and the audience,” Garrett said. “Both nights, kids ages 12 and under, will be invited to come into the area and participate in the calf scramble. A flag will be tied around a calf’s tail and the kids will chase the calf around the arena trying to get the flag. The one who gets the flag will win a prize.”

At 5 p.m. Saturday, the Cattlemen’s rodeo features the Western Festival for kids.

Garrett said the gates open at 4 p.m. for the Western Festival that features competitive activities including stick horse races, calf roping and the big event – mutton bustin’.

“The Cattlemen put a saddle on the sheep and a helmet on the riders and the fun begins,” Garrett said. “The Western Festival has a variety of fun activities that gives kids an idea of what it’s like to be a cowboy or cowgirl.”

The Pike County Cattlemen invite families to come out and enjoy the good, clean family fun and the excitement of professional rodeo with this weekend.

The rodeo will also feature pony rides for kids, the mechanical bull challenge for adults and vendors with everything “rodeo.” The Pike County Cattlemen’s concession stand will be open with hamburgers, hotdogs, nachos, fries and snack items.

Advance tickets are $10 and are available at Troy Bank & Trust main office, Don Walker’s Western Wear, Brundidge Piggly Wiggly and Banks Buy Rite. Tickets at the door are $12. Children 12 and under are admitted free with a paying adult.