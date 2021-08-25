August 26, 2021

Huck Treadwell | The Messenger (Center) Troy Mayor Jason Reeves and Lauren and Taylor Hendrix presented members of the troy Fire Department with a proclamation declaring August as National Spinal Muscular Atrophy Awareness Month. The Hendrix infant son, Graham, died from SMA. When Graham stopped breathing, the TFD attempted to resuscitate him and was able to life-flight him to Childrens Hospital. The Hendrix said they were thankful to the Troy Fire Department for their effort in getting Graham to the hospital so the family had time to say goodbye before he succumbed to SMA.

Hendrix family thanks TFD for service

By Huck Treadwell

Published 11:29 pm Wednesday, August 25, 2021

Taylor and Lauren Hendrix attended the Troy City Council’s Tuesday night meeting to personally thank the Troy Fire Department for assisting their family in a time of tragedy.

Taylor Hendrix told councilmembers their son, Graham, was born with a rare genetic disorder called Spinal Muscular Atrophy. He said doctors told the family 98 percent of children born with the disease die before the age of two.

The disease causes a persons muscles to eventually stop functioning. Taylor Hendrix said one night in January, Graham stopped breathing.

“The Troy Fire Department did everything they could do,” Taylor Hendrix said. “Because of that, we had 48 hours to say goodbye to Graham. We’re very thankful to the fire department for that.

“SMA is not something that is on a pre-birth screening. We want to raise awareness about SMA so other families won’t have to go through what we went trough.”

Currently, there is no cure for SMA, but the recent discovery of the genetic cause of SMA has led to several treatment options.

In other business, the Troy City Council:

• approved municipal purchases for the Troy Fire Department through Buyboard

• approved applying for a Federal Aviation grant for work on Runway 0725 at Troy Municipal Airport

• approved the Rebuild Alabama Transportation Plan

