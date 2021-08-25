BPD chief receives advanced certification

Brundidge Police Chief Marquez James recently completed an advanced certified training program for law enforcement leadership.

James completed 240 hours of training in the Certified Law Enforcement Executive Program at Jacksonville State University. JSU offers the course through the Partnership for Alabama Continuing Education and the Alabama Association of Chiefs of Police.

“The course is several classes that guide you to a better understanding of the police recruitment process, community relations and understanding the current trends in society and how to properly police our community,” James said. “I’m excited to complete the program. Not a lot of people have completed the program. I love to continue my education as I further my career.”

Andy Green, director of Continuing Education and Outreach at JSU said some of the courses included in the program are: Understanding and Developing Your Leadership Style, Police Leadership: Managing for the Future, Ethics and Integrity, Police Organizational Structure: Managing for Effectiveness, Strategic Planning and Personnel Management.

“On Behalf of the University Partnership for Alabama Continuing Education and the Alabama Association of Police Chiefs, I take great pleasure in announcing Chief Marquez N. James has completed 240 hours of training in the Certified Law Enforcement Executive Program,” Green said. “This is the highest level of achievement that is awarded through this program. “Chief James is among an elite group of chiefs in the state who has successfully completed this four-level program developed by the Alabama Association of Chiefs of Police and supported by the Alabama Peace Officers Training Commission. This honor is a real credit to Chief James and the City of Brundidge.”

James received his certification on Aug. 5 at the annual Association of Chiefs of Police Convention in Orange Beach.