No COVID restrictions for games in action on Friday night

The Alabama High School Athletic Association is leaving it up to individual schools to determine what safety protocols are needed for athletic events.

As of Monday afternoon, fans traveling to high school football road games this weekend won’t face any COVID restrictions when they get to the stands.

Goshen is scheduled to play at Ariton, and Zion Chapel is scheduled to travel to Florala with Pike County High School having an open date.

As of Monday afternoon, neither school had any restrictions on fans attending the game. However, that is subject to change if the situation worsens with the coronavirus pandemic.

Charles Henderson is scheduled to host Montgomery Catholoic at Veterans Memorial Stadium. No COVID restrictions are currently in place for that game.

For CHHS a, the restrictions are also subject to change, if necessary.

PLAS had their game against CCA canceled on Monday due to COIVD concerns within the CCA football program.