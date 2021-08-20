Roblee honored with J. Douglas Faires Award

Dr. Ken Roblee, Professor and Chair of Mathematics at Troy University, has received Pi Mu Epsilon’s J. Douglas Faires Advisor Award.

Dr. Roblee, who received the award on Aug. 6 at the virtual MathFest conference, was honored for his outstanding work as advisor with the Alabama Eta chapter of Pi Mu Epsilon, the national mathematics honor society. He has advised the chapter since its founding in 2004.

Beginning in the summer of 2008, Pi Mu Epsilon initiated a triennial faculty advisor award consisting of a plaque and a cash award of $500. In 2014, the award was named in honor of J. Douglass Faires, to honor his exemplary service to PME at the Ohio Xi Chapter and at the national level.

The award recognizes a faculty member who has demonstrated dedication and exceptional service to the goal of Pi Mu Epsilon of promoting scholarly activity in the mathematical sciences among undergraduates. Such activities include bringing students to regional and national conferences, mentoring students in publishing articles in the Pi Mu Epsilon Journal and other publications and supporting an active Pi Mu Epsilon Chapter on campus.

Dr. Roblee, a member of the Troy University faculty since 2002, received degrees from the University of Alabama (B.S.) and Auburn University (M.S., Ph.D.). His primary research area is Graph Theory, and he primarily teaches mathematics major and minor courses. In addition, Dr. Roblee has been instrumental in the development of the Troy University MathFest, as well as camps such as Mathsketball and “Girls Get Math with Data” to increase interest in mathematics and other STEM career fields among middle school and high school students.

“Receiving this award attests to what our student members inducted into Pi Mu Epsilon have achieved in terms of their mathematics and statistics class performance in the classroom, as well as their initiative to work on a mathematics research-type project to completion and presentation,” Dr. Roblee said. “These projects require a faculty mentor, and so it also attests to the dedication and expertise of our faculty to guide these students in their research. In this respect, this award is for our department.”