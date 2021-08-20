All In Credit Union recognized by Forbes

All In Credit Union has been named one of America’s Best-In-State Credit Unions by Forbes for 2021. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statics portal and industry ranking provider.

As part of the selection process, Forbes and Statista identified America’s Best-In-State Credit Unions 2021 based on an independent survey of approximately 25,000 US consumers who were asked to rate credit unions where respondents currently have or previously have had checking accounts. Participants made recommendations regarding overall satisfaction along with the quality of each financial institutions in the following areas: Trust, Terms & Conditions, Branch Services, Digital Services, Customer Service, and Financial Advice.

Bobby Michael, President/CEO stated, “We are extremely proud to be chosen by Forbes as one of America’s Best-In-State Credit Unions. It’s an honor to be recognized as a high-performing credit union that delivers service with excellence while making it easy for members to do business with us. Our Credit Union has an incredible team of dedicated employees who make it possible for us to receive recognition such as this.”