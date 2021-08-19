Entrepreneur workshop at IDEA Bank

Local entrepreneurs will have an opportunity to sharpen their business skills at an upcoming workshop at the IDEA Bank.

The Troy University IDEA Bank has partnered with Auburn University’s Government and Economic Development Institute to sponsor a workshop for entrepreneurs.

The workshop will be held at the IDEA Bank, located at 63 S. Court Square in downtown Troy, Thursday, Aug. 26, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The fee for community entrepreneurs is $25 and includes lunch, Troy University students are admitted free.

“The workshop is about how to be more productive as an entrepreneur,” Lynn George, IDEA Bank director, said. “The workshop will give local people a chance to learn how to develop their business model. It will also give them a chance to talk with an expert.”

The workshop will be led by Auburn University’s Dr. LaKami Baker. Baker is an associate professor in the Department of Management Entrepreneurship. Baker currently serves as the interim executive director of Auburn’s Government and Economic Development Institute in University Outreach and holds the Russell Foundation Professorship in Entrepreneurial Studies.

Baker previously served as the managing director of the Lowder Center for Family Business and Entrepreneurship. In that capacity, she guided students and faculty to create business ideas, how to plan and maximize their chance for success and how to acquire the resources to make their ideas a reality.

To register for the workshop, visit troyuniversity.formstack.com/forms/entrepreneurship_pop_up_workshop.