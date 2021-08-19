‘A Night of Jazz’ set for Tuesday

After a long-awaited time, the Troy Arts Council will bring live music to Troy once again.

At 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Claudia Crosby Theater on the campus of Troy University, there will be the sound of music when the TAC presents the Alabama Jazz Collective.

“This will be the first time in a long time that we have had live music on campus,” said Dr. Dave Camwell. “The Alabama Jazz Collective is big band music, with 17 or 18 musicians –saxophone, trombone, trumpet and rhythm sections — played by some of the finest jazz musicians around.”

Camwell said the Alabama Jazz Collective was “formed in COVID” and the Tuesday night performance on the Troy University campus will be the jazz band’s first as well as the first live performance sponsored by the Troy Arts Council since Chanticleer back in March.

“But, we have had the opportunity to practice together a couple of times in Birmingham, the middle of the state,” Camwell said. “We will have fantastic music, a lot of toe-tapping stuff. It will be music for everybody.”

The jazz musicians are as excited to have the opportunity to be back on stage as the Troy Arts Council is to have them.

“This is the first in-person performance for all of us in a while,” Camwell said, adding there is no substitute for a live performance, not for musicians. It’s not just what musicians do, “it’s who we are.”

All who enjoy good music, and especially jazz, are encouraged to put on their toe-tapping shoes and enjoy a night out at the Claudia Crosby Theater at 7 p.m. Tuesday.