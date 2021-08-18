Brundidge retains ‘city’ status

The City of Brundidge reported good news at its Tuesday night meeting.

Statistics from the 2020 United States Census report are that the Brundidge population count was 2,070. That number above 2,000 qualifies Brundidge to remain a city. If the Brundidge census had dropped below 2,000, it would no longer qualify as a city, but a town and would/could lose funding from federal dollars.

In city business, the council considered the Annual Transportation Plan (Rebuild Alabama Act 2019-2002).

In accordance with the Rebuild Alabama Act, the City of Brundidge adopted the annual Transportation Plan. The city will use the estimated revenues of the anticipated $20,000 from the Rebuild Alabama Act fund during the 2022 Fiscal Year to perform roadway improvements, repairs, resurfacing, construction or maintenance to Veterans Boulevard and/or as match monies for state or federal grant-funded projects to perform roadway improvements, repairs, resurfacing, reconstruction or maintenance within the city’s existing street/road network during FY 2022.

In other business, the council voted to declare a city-owned 2012 Dodge Charger and two lawn mowers, a Bad Boy Outlaw Rogue and a Bad Boy MZ Magnum, as surplus property to be sold on Gov.deals.

Willie Wright, city manager, said local residents will soon have the opportunity to purchase their vehicle license plates at the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library thanks to the Pike County Probate Office’s Kiosk Project. He expressed appreciation to Pike County Probate Judge Michael Bunn for the service to Brundidge residents.

Wright said the Brundidge Police Department dispatchers who plan to participate in E-911 Central Dispatch must apply by September 1.

A project to install house numbers on residences throughout the city has been encouraged. The house numbers would assist first responders in identifying locations.

Wright also reported the city is offering opportunities for youth participation in recreation football and soccer.

Brundidge Mayor Isabell Boyd said the city is working on a plan to have a dispatch presence at the Brundidge Police Station in order to accept local calls and monitor walk-ins.

She expressed appreciation to city employees for their quick and dedicated response to Monday night’s city-wide power outage.

“The city’s demolition project is almost completed,” Boyd said. “The removal of these dilapidated structures has made a positive difference as we continue to make improvements in our city.”

Boyd urged all eligible Brundidge citizens to get the COVID-19 vaccines.

“We need to get this virus under control so we can move forward without this concern limiting what we can safely do,” she said.

The Brundidge City Council meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at Brundidge City Hall. The meetings are open to the public.