COVID-19, Aug. 13 Data

COVID-19 hospitalization data for Friday, August 13, 2021:

• The ADPH dashboard indicates 3,986 new confirmed cases were reported today.

Alabama’s COVID-19 test positivity rate is 23.8 percent.

Some counties now have test positivity rates exceeding 40 percent. To find the rate for your county, click here.

• There are 2472 confirmed COVID-19 admitted patients statewide.

• There is a total of 2569 confirmed COVID-19 and PUI admitted patients statewide.

• Of these, statewide, there are 48 pediatric confirmed COVID-19 and 14 pediatric PUI admitted patients.

• 703 confirmed COVID-19 and PUIs are in the ICU.

Of these, 689 are confirmed COVID-19.

364 ventilated confirmed COVID-19.

• Currently, *39 (2 percent) ICU beds are available statewide, with several regions reporting none, and negative capacity.

*1,295 (17 percent) of all other beds available.

*Does not indicate a staffed bed is available

• 1032 (54 percent) of hospital ventilator resources are available.

• There were 34 confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported, August 12, 2021.