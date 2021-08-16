COVID-19, Aug. 13 Data
COVID-19 hospitalization data for Friday, August 13, 2021:
• The ADPH dashboard indicates 3,986 new confirmed cases were reported today.
- Alabama’s COVID-19 test positivity rate is 23.8 percent.
- Some counties now have test positivity rates exceeding 40 percent. To find the rate for your county, click here.
• There are 2472 confirmed COVID-19 admitted patients statewide.
• There is a total of 2569 confirmed COVID-19 and PUI admitted patients statewide.
• Of these, statewide, there are 48 pediatric confirmed COVID-19 and 14 pediatric PUI admitted patients.
• 703 confirmed COVID-19 and PUIs are in the ICU.
- Of these, 689 are confirmed COVID-19.
- 364 ventilated confirmed COVID-19.
• Currently, *39 (2 percent) ICU beds are available statewide, with several regions reporting none, and negative capacity.
- *1,295 (17 percent) of all other beds available.
- *Does not indicate a staffed bed is available
• 1032 (54 percent) of hospital ventilator resources are available.
• There were 34 confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported, August 12, 2021.
