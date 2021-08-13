High School football season begins next Friday

Friday night marked the final Friday without high school football until early December. All five of the local high school football teams will be in action on Friday night.

The Charles Henderson Trojans will kickoff the Quinn Hambrite era with an exhibition game against rival Pike County at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy.

That game will be one of two exhibition games on the schedule for Friday night.

The Zion Chapel Rebels will travel to Kinston to take on the Bulldogs.

The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots’ week one matchup will be the highlight of next Friday night when they host Escambia Academy in Troy.

It will be a matchup between the top team in AISA in the Patriots and the number three Escambia Academy Cougars.

Both teams played for a state championship last season. The Patriots defeated Glenwood the Class 3A State Championship and took home their third championship. The 2A Cougars took on Chambers and fell 36-34.

Goshen will also usher in a new era next Friday night when new head coach Don Moore leads his Eagles on to the field against 5A Holtville at Boykin-Chapman Field in Holtville. The Bulldogs are coming off a 7-4 season and a berth in the postseason.