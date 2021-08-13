Beauty institute opens Troy campus

The Hogan Institute of Cosmetology and Esthetics is now open at 1106 US Highway 231in Troy and is accepting full- and part-time students for the institute’s cosmetology, esthetics and instructor programs.

Pamela Hogan brought her business home to Troy, Alabama because she loves her hometown and wants to provide career opportunities in the cosmetology and esthetics fields to those who share her interests.

“At the Hogan Institute, we have more than 35 years combined experience and provide top quality education to students who go on the become successful professionals in the cosmetology, esthetics and make-up industry,” Hogan said. “I am a 1989 graduate of Charles Henderson High School and I know and understand there are many in the Troy and Pike County area that have interests in and talent for careers in these fields. I wanted to provide a local opportunity for them to receive the training necessary to establish themselves in meaningful and fulfilling careers.”

After receiving her vocational training, passing state boards and obtaining a license, Hogan moved to Atlanta and began building a career in the industry.

Today, as a veteran hair stylist and internationally-known expert in beauty care, Hogan is bringing her knowledge and expertise home to Troy.

“I have traveled around world teaching professionals and consumers the ins and out of beauty care in countries including the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Trinidad, Senegal, Barbados and the Bahamas,” she said. “What I have learned can now be shared with those here at home who have the same interest in and the desire to be successful in the beauty care industry that I have.”

Hogan said she appreciates the opportunities she has had to further her career and it is now her desire to help others by providing opportunities for them.

“Giving back,” she said. “That is my desire in opening the Hogan Institute here in Troy. Troy has been good to me and I thank everyone who has supported me and encouraged me as I pursued my career over the years and as I continue to build on a family-owned business with my co-owner, James Hogan. I wanted to come back home to give back what I was given.”

The Hogan Institute opened with 17 students in the cosmetology program which re-quires 1500 hours of instruction.

Hogan said interest in the Hogan Institute is high and the institute is accepting new students. The school schedule for full time students is 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. or 2:30 until 9 p.m. For part time students, the schedule is 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. or 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Hogan said the Hogan Institute school schedule is designed so that the programs are available to all who desire careers in cosmetology and esthetics.

For more information, call 334-770-10-20.