Pioneer Museum of Alabama making forward strides

Even with COVID-19 still a concern, the Pioneer Museum of Alabama remains an attraction for travelers and locals alike.

Barbara Tatom, museum director, said, last week alone, the museum of Alabama pioneer history attracted visitors from Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Ohio, and Iowa as well as those from the local area.

“We had visitors from Troy and nearby Wiregrass cities and from Montgomery to Brewton, Tatom said. “It’s encouraging that people are continuing to visit the Pioneer Museum of Alabama and, also, to have very positive comments about the exhibits and the variety of the buildings that we have on the grounds. Of course, the old steam engine is extremely popular, especially, with the kids. As is the antique Ford truck that is parked at the Adams Store.”

But, soon, the Ford truck will have a new “parking place” and a sheltered place.

Renovations are ongoing at the museum that will be more convenient for visitors and will also change the face of the museum.

“The museum has long needed ADA compliant restrooms and more convenient restroom facilities,” Tatom said. “We now have two restrooms, one is on the lower level of the country store and the other is located at what we call the picnic restrooms that are opened when we have large group events. “

Funds needed for the ADA restroom project were provided by the Chapman Foundation, the Daniel Foundation, Wiregrass RC&D and a Troy Rotary and museum fundraiser.

The original plan was for the museum’s porch area to accommodate the ADA restroom facilities for both men and women. However, the plan was extended to include to two additional covered areas.

“We hope to have the Ford truck refurbished and it will be placed in a covered area,” Tatom said. “

The extended porch front will feature another display area. The displays will be visible invitations to come and see what all is inside, Tatom said.

“Of course, the indoor ADA restrooms will be much more convenient for all visitors and we are excited and very appreciative to be able to provide these services for visitors to the Pioneer Museum of Alabama as we move into a very busy season at the museum.”

Tatom said upcoming is Pioneer Days, which is an annual two-day fall event. The museum will also celebrate its 50th anniversary on November 7 followed by Ole Time Christmas in December.

Memberships to the Pioneer Museum of Alabama are available for both individuals and families. The memberships include free admission to all museum sponsored events. For more information call the museum at 334-566-3597.