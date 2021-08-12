August 12, 2021

Aug. 12: COVID-19 Statistics

By Huck Treadwell

COVID-19 hospitalization data for Thursday, August 12, 2021:

  • The ADPH dashboard indicates 4167 new confirmed cases were reported today.
  • Alabama’s COVID-19 test positivity rate is 24.1 percent.
  • Some counties now have test positivity rates exceeding 40 percent.  To find the rate for your county, click here.
  • There are 2441 confirmed COVID-19 admitted patients statewide.
  • There is a total of 2535 confirmed COVID-19 and PUI (patients under investigation) admitted patients statewide. Of these, statewide, there are 43 pediatric confirmed COVID-19 and 28 pediatric PUI admitted patients.

Of the total confirmed COVID-19 patients in hospitals:

  • 86 percent are unvaccinated
  • 11 percent are fully vaccinated (defined as having received both doses of Pfizer or Moderna, or one dose of J&J).
  • 54 percent are partially vaccinated (defined as having received only the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna).

This information will be updated once a week, on Thursdays.

  • Currently, 73 (5 percent) ICU beds are available statewide, with several regions reporting none, and negative capacity.
  • 1,025 (13 percent) of all other beds available.
  • 1038 (54 percent) of hospital ventilator resources are available.
  • There were 30 confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported yesterday, August 11, 2021.

700 confirmed COVID-19 and PUIs are in the ICU.

  • Of these, 687 are confirmed COVID-19.
  • 354 ventilated confirmed COVID-19.

Source: Alabama Department of Public Health.

