Aug. 12: COVID-19 Statistics
COVID-19 hospitalization data for Thursday, August 12, 2021:
- The ADPH dashboard indicates 4167 new confirmed cases were reported today.
- Alabama’s COVID-19 test positivity rate is 24.1 percent.
- Some counties now have test positivity rates exceeding 40 percent. To find the rate for your county, click here.
- There are 2441 confirmed COVID-19 admitted patients statewide.
- There is a total of 2535 confirmed COVID-19 and PUI (patients under investigation) admitted patients statewide. Of these, statewide, there are 43 pediatric confirmed COVID-19 and 28 pediatric PUI admitted patients.
Of the total confirmed COVID-19 patients in hospitals:
- 86 percent are unvaccinated
- 11 percent are fully vaccinated (defined as having received both doses of Pfizer or Moderna, or one dose of J&J).
- 54 percent are partially vaccinated (defined as having received only the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna).
This information will be updated once a week, on Thursdays.
- Currently, 73 (5 percent) ICU beds are available statewide, with several regions reporting none, and negative capacity.
- 1,025 (13 percent) of all other beds available.
- 1038 (54 percent) of hospital ventilator resources are available.
- There were 30 confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported yesterday, August 11, 2021.
700 confirmed COVID-19 and PUIs are in the ICU.
- Of these, 687 are confirmed COVID-19.
- 354 ventilated confirmed COVID-19.
Source: Alabama Department of Public Health.
