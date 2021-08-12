ArtSPARK returns to International Arts Center Sept. 11

Parents will have an opportunity to help their children tap into their creative side during September’s ArtSPARK at the International Arts Center.

Carrie Jaxon, the curator and director of Troy University’ IAC, said ArtSPARK would return on Saturday, Sept. 11, from 2-4 p.m. The theme for the month will be announced at a later date. Some themes from past ArtSPARKs included tie dying and making sculptures from recycled materials.

“It’s a free, family event we offer to the community so parents can spend time with their children on the weekend. It’s also a way to get people on campus and show them what we have at the International Arts Center. The IAC is a community arts center and we want people to know that it’s their art center so they feel comfortable coming to campus to take part in activities or to view exhibits.”

The International Arts Center is located on International Boulevard in the heart of the university’s campus. Jaxon said the center is adjacent to the Janice Hawkins Cultural Arts Park and the ArtSPARK name is a play on ‘arts park.’

“The university and the IAC have a lot to offer the community,” Jaxon said. “We want to have activities for children and their families. It’s important for children to be exposed to art at a young age. There’s a lot the IAC can do to help expose children and their families to art.”

The International Arts Center is located at 158 International Dr. in the heart of the Troy University campus. Hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The IAC is home to the Nall Museum. Nall Hollis is a Troy native whose artwork has been exhibited globally. In addition, the current rotating exhibits at the IAC include Janet Nolan’s Reimagining the Everyday, through Jan. 29, 2022, and Brandon Rice’s Holism: Knowing One’s Self, through Dec. 12.