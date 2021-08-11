TRMC to host vaccine clinic

Troy Regional Medical Center will hold a COVID vaccination walk-in clinic on Friday.

TRMC CEO Rick Smith said the walk-in clinics were in response to a spike in the number of COVID cases in Pike County.

The hospital will hold the clinics each Friday from 1-4 p.m. No appointments are necessary and the Pfizer vaccination is free. Walk-ins should come to the front entrance of the hospital.

“The numbers are going the wrong way,” Smith said. “All 67 of Alabama’s counties are high risk. We’re having another surge. There number of COVID patients in hospitals is up 133 percent from last week.

“My view, and possibly my team’s view, is that if you take the vaccine, you have a lot better chance of getting through this. Ninty-nine percent of the people contracting COVID are unvaccinated and 97 percent hospitalized are unvaccinated. That should tell you something. Unvaccinated people are spreading the virus.”