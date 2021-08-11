Rabbit’s attempt to escape hutch foiled

A rabbit’s attempt to escape his hutch was foiled Tuesday when his owner arrived home early. Cotton Rabbit had dug a hole under the hutch fencing in an effort to escape so he could enter himself in the Humane Society of Pike County 2022 Pet Photo Contest.

Pets all around Pike County are hoping to be included in the HSPC’s annual fundraiser that supports its annual spay/neuter program. All loved and wanted pets want to be a part of reducing the number of unwanted and unloved animals in Pike County.

Their collective hope is that pet owners who have not entered their pets in the Pet Photo Contest will “get hopping.”

Photo entries will be accepted at www.pikehumane.org until 5 p.m. on Friday, August 27. Voting continues through Wednesday, September 8 at 5 p.m.

All pets entered in the contest will appear in the HSPC’s 2022 Pet Photo Calendar. The animals are counting on you!