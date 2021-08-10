TAC has full fall calendar

The Troy Arts Council is returning to its longtime commitment of providing Troy, Pike County and the outlying areas with outstanding live musical entertainment.

Bill Hopper, TAC president, said, after much thought and consideration, the TAC board made the decision to continue providing the community with the same high quality musical experiences that it has offered since 1972.

“Although this past year has been extremely challenging for all of us as we endured changes in our lifestyles and losses due to COVID-19, the TAC board made the decision that it is time to return to providing our community with outstanding live musical entertainment,” Hopper said. “The decision to resume our concert series was not made lightly and we will do everything possible to insure a healthy and safe environment for both the audience and the performers.”

The TAC board met several times during this year and has arranged a variety of concerts for the remainder of this year and early next year,

Hopper said all of the TAC presentations are highly anticipated, however, the “Shelia Jackson & Friends” concert during the first of December has become a holiday tradition.

“The ‘Sheila and Friends’ concert is scheduled for December 11, 2021,” Hopper said. “This past year, Shelia and the TAC provided her concert virtually and it was an outstanding success. Television stations in Mont

gomery and Dothan, along with Troy University, provided viewers the opportunity to be a part of this experience. The concert was also a hit on social media platforms.”

Other musical experiences that have been scheduled for the fall include the Jazz Collective, August 24; Troy Jazz One, September 23; Sail On: A Beach Boys Tribute, October 4; Chanticleer, October 10; Vintage Vixens, November 9; and the U.S. Army Band, November 10, presented by Troy University.

Hopper said there will be additional events identified as soon as dates are finalized. All events will be open to the entire community and tickets will not be required. Reserved seating will be provided for 2020 TAC mem-bers.

“As we look forward to 2022, the Board has confirmed several events along with many pending,” Hopper said. “We thank our community of faithful partners and look forward to seeing everyone back again for a fun-filled 2021 fall season.”