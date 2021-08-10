County to hold special meeting
A Special Called Meeting of the Pike County Commission will be held on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 at 1:15 p.m. on the second floor of the Pike County Health Department at 900 S. Franklin Drive Troy, Alabama 36081.
The purpose of this meeting is to award the bridge replacement project on County Road 6618 and resurfacing projects on County Road 1101 and County Road 2262.
