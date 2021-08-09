Troy finishes tournament with loss to Louisiana

The Troy 8U All-Star team went a perfect 2-0 in pool play to begin play in the Dixie Youth Baseball AA World Series on Saturday. After winning their first game of the double-elimination tournament, Troy fell in back-to-back games on Sunday and Monday, including an 11-7 loss to Louisiana bringing their tournament to a close.

After gaining an early lead, Troy was tied at 6 with Louisiana in the third inning. Louisiana outscored Troy 5-1 the rest of the way to secure the win.

Troy finished with 16 hits in the loss. Elliot Cochran and Cole Coppage each finished with three hits and a combined three RBI.

Alex Guitierez and Barrett Powell each finished with two hits. Powell and Guitierez each had two RBI.

South Carolina 5 Troy 4

Troy once again held an early lead in their first loss of the tournament on Sunday against South Carolina. A three-run fourth inning was too much for Troy to overcome in a one-run loss.

Four different players had two hits in the loss. Cochran, Coppage, Ethan Ernsberger and Coggins Brown had two hits. Cochran finished with two RBI.

Troy 10 Florida 2

Troy scored eight runs over the course of the first three innings and rode it to a comfortable eight-run win in their first game on Sunday. Troy opened the game with a three-run first inning and followed it up with a two-run second and a three-run third. Troy out hit Florida 17-6 in the win. Parker Precise finished the day 3-for-3 at the plate with one RBI and three runs scored. Cochran, Coppage, Powell and Ernsberger each had two hits.