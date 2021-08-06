Rotarians learn about food bank

Amanda Skinner, Montgomery Area Food Bank, agency services supervisor, was the program guest at the Wednesday meeting of the Brundidge Rotary Club.

She was the guest of Rotarian Freddie Turner.

When Skinner was 10 years old, she began volunteering with her mom at the Elmore County Food Pantry at every Saturday distribution, Turner said.

Growing up in Prattville, Skinner was motivated to continue helping people in her hometown and surrounding communities through the Montgomery Area Food Bank.

“The Montgomery Area Food Bank distributes food to 35 counties over Central and South Alabama,” Skinner said. “I’m thankful that the Tennille Church Mobil Food Pantry here in Pike County is part of our organization.”

Skinner said the Tennille mobile pantry site is one of the largest sites served by the Montgomery Area Food Bank.

The Tennille Church mobile pantry is on site at the Tennille Church the third Tuesday of each month, rain or shine.

“There are no rainouts and that is a part of Tennille’s continuing success,” Skinner said. “People know the mobile pantry will be there no matter the weather.”

In July, the Tennille mobile pantry served 646 individuals with 27,000 pounds of food. And, that was an average month, Skinner said.

The Tennille mobile pantry serves six counties with four of the counties being within three miles of the site.

Those who are eligible to be served by the Montgomery Area Food Bank mobile pantries include individuals who receive food stamps, make $333 a week or less and those who are SSI eligible.

The Montgomery Area Food is supported by Walmart and Publix and their support is greatly appreciated, Skinner said.

The Montgomery Area Food Bank assists a large number of people in Pike County and surrounding areas on a regular basis.

Turner said he sees, first hand, the good that the mobile pantry does and it is heartwarming to know that such needed assistance is available in Pike County.

Brundidge Mayor Isabell Boyd said she, too, appreciates the valuable service the Montgomery Area Food Bank and the mobile pantry at Tennille Church provide.

“Under the umbrella of the Montgomery Food Bank, there is also a mobile pantry, under the direction of Stephanie Paul, here in Brundidge each month on the second or third Tuesday,” Boyd said. “We are so thankful for the services that are provided for our citizens by both of these mobile pantries.”