July 31-August 3 Police Reports

Arrests

July 31

Mitchell Quinterrious Blair, 24, was charged on alias warrants for second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Javon Daniels, 37, was charged on an alias warrant for contempt of court.

Irving Laterrance Brantley, 32, was charged on three counts of failure to appear.

Latara Dorthea Meade-Raybon, 26, was charged on alias warrants for driving while license revoked and third-degree domestic violence.

Christopher Joshua Burgess, 36, was charged with fourth-degree theft of property.

Jerome Ross, 66, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

Devonne Ivan Green, 37, was charged with failure to appear.

Gary Dale Atwell, 63, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, resisting arrest and attempting to elude police officers.

Aug. 1

Christopher Darrin Alloway, 32, was charged on a warrant for second-degree possession of marijuana and on a capias warrant.

Shauntae Pierson, 38, was charged with third-degree domestic violence.

Kelton Thiri Brundidge, 21, was charged on an alias warrant for contempt of court.

Daniel Clinton McDonald, 38, was charged with two counts of possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Aug. 2

Jason Tyler Rushing, 25, was charged with domestic violence.

Jakorie Dechaz McMeans, 29, was charged with driving under the influence—alcohol and possession of concealed weapon without permit.

Reginald McMeans, 31, was charged with possession of concealed weapon without permit.

Bobby Ray Tyson, 52, was charged with first-degree theft of property.

Aug. 3

Willie Akili Jamel Bray, 27, was charged with first-offense possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brittany Chiara Nicole Carter, 25, was charged on two alias warrants.

Incidents

July 29

Third-degree assault was reported on White Tail Way.

Third-degree criminal trespass was reported on Butler Drive.

Damage to property was reported on Folmar Street.

A towed vehicle was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

A domestic dispute was reported on Trojan Way.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on Scouting Circle.

July 30

A domestic dispute was reported on Knox Street.

A domestic dispute was reported on County Road 5511.

Lost property was reported on Deerfield Drive.

Harassment was reported on Montgomery Street.

Third-degree domestic violence — harassment —was reported on Butler Drive.

Theft of property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

A domestic dispute was reported on Diamond Fields Drive.

Disorderly conduct was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

July 31

A juvenile problem was reported on Henderson Highway.

A vehicle was towed on George Wallace Drive.

Stolen property was recovered on the Elba Highway.

Fourth-degree theft of property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Minor in possession of tobacco was reported on Three Notch Street.

Failure to appear or comply and failure to display insurance was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Harassing communications were reported on County Road 5511.

Aug. 1

A vehicle was searched on Elm Street.

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on Elm Street.

Third-degree domestic violence, harassment and a trespass warning were reported on Butler Drive.

A vehicle was searched on Elba Highway.

Property damage was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Driving while driver’s license revoked was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Aug. 2

Domestic violence, criminal mischief and harassment were reported on Eagle Drive.

First-degree theft of property was reported on County Road 7714.

Damage to property was reported on Hubbard Street.

Damage to property was reported on County Road 5516.

A suicide threat was reported on Elm Street.

Lost property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Aug. 3

Harassment was reported at Skyview Apartments.

Failure to appear was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Harassment was reported on Elm Street.