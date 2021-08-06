Juanita “Susie” Hastey, of Brundidge, Alabama, passed away peacefully at Bar-rington Terrace of Naples, Florida on August 3, 2021. She was 90 years old.

Susie is survived by her daughters Melissa and Julie Ausbon, of Naples, Florida; Nancy Tillman (Rick)of Portland, Oregon; and Wes Ausbon, of Columbus, Georgia. She is also survived by grandchildren Tess Carlucci (Shay) and Tucker Tillman (Crystal) of Edmonds, Washington; Kristin Faulkner of Phenix City, Alabama; and great-grandchildren Bonnie and Cooper Tillman and Wes Carlucci.

Susie spent many years as a celebrated teacher, where she always said, “First I teach love, then I teach English.” But Susie’s dearest years were those she spent in her beloved Brundidge…first as a child, and later as a wife to husband, Albert Hastey, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her parents, JB and Juanita Strother, her brothers Joe and Tommy Strother, and her sister, Jeanne Cousins.

Whether it was teaching Sunday School at Brundidge United Methodist Church, walking her dogs through the city, catching up with friends and neigh-bors or celebrating its many festivities, Susie’s heart was always at its happiest in Brundidge. Susie’s children will be bringing her back for a graveside service in Brundidge at a later date, where anyone who wishes to will be welcome to attend.