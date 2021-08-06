Jones receives Wholesaler endorsement

Alabama Wholesale Distributors Association Endorses Representative Mike Jones for Alabama Senate District 31

The Alabama Wholesale Distributors Association, the leading voice of the wholesale distribution industry in the state of Alabama, has officially endorsed Representative Mike Jones for Alabama Senate District 31.

“Representative Jones understands the role of the wholesale distribution industry and its im-portance to the economic development of the state of Alabama,” said Ellie Taylor, AWDA Execu-tive Director. “State laws and regulations have a direct impact on our member companies, and I am confident he will work with the Association and our members to develop legislation that will help our companies grow and prosper in our state.”

Jones graciously accepted the endorsement. “I am honored to be endorsed by the Alabama Whole-sale Distributors Association,” Jones said. “Wholesale distribution plays a vital role in the flow of goods from the manufacturer to the end point of sale for the consumer and I will continue to op-pose any unnecessary regulation that places additional burdens on that flow of goods.”

Mike Jones is a native of Andalusia, Alabama and presently serves as State Representative for Dis-trict 92 and is currently House Rules Chair.

The AWDA is a non-profit mem-bership organization that advocates on behalf of the interests of the wholesale product distribution industry in the state of Alabama including tobacco, candy, HBC, grocery, and general merchandise products.