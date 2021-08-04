First Baptist to host Prayer Walk

The countywide Back to School Prayer Walk will begin at 4 p.m. Sunday at First Baptist Church in Troy. All schools are invited to gather as prayers are lifted for the 2021-2022 school year.

Following the opening prayer service, those in attendance are encouraged to gather at their individual schools and be in prayer for the administrators, teachers, faculty members, students and support personnel as they walk the school grounds.

Due to the construction work underway at Banks Middle School, those who participate in the Back to School Prayer Walk may choose to do so from their vehicles or as they drive by.

“It is important that we make intercession for our children and seek God’s blessings and protection on them and those who interact with them,” said Ginny Hamm, First Baptist Church, “Psalm 127:4 says they are a heritage and a reward.”

Hamm said God hears prayers and He will answer.

All Pike County has a vested interested in the schools and all those who enter.

Everyone is invited to participate in the Back to School Prayer Walk at First Baptist Church, at the schools in their communities or individually in their own time, Hamm said.