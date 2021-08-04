BPD investigating altercation that sent two people to hospital

The Brundidge Police Department is investigating an incident that sent two people to the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

According to Police Chief Marquez James, an altercation between three individuals occurred late Tuesday afternoon in the area around the Piggly Wiggly.

James said one victim suffered a wound to the face and a second victim suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen. James said the third person involved in the incident had been identified.

James said both victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment. James said officers are still investigating the incident and no further information is available at the time.