BPD investigates incident at Galloway Park

The Brundidge Police Department is investigating an incident of destruction of public property at city-owned Galloway Park on Galloway Road on the north side of the city.

A vehicle was used to cut tire ruts, commonly referred to as donuts, in the grass area on the grounds of the Galloway Park Community Center. A metal bench was damaged and the vehicle also ran across the basketball court.

BPD Investigator Lieutenant Sam Green said the incident occurred after the city’s Galloway Park closed at 10 p.m. Saturday.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Brundidge Police Department at 334-735-3333.

Brundidge Mayor Isabell Boyd said Galloway Park recently reopened between the hours of 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

“This incident is just another reason for the council to reconsider the decision to re-open Galloway Park,” Boyd said. “The park was reopened to provided recreational opportunities for the community. Some kids are enjoying the playground, and some, along with their parents, but mainly it’s the young adults playing basketball.”

However, Boyd said some are abusing the privileges of the open park.

“People are hanging around at the park and they are leaving bottles on the ground and garbage on the tables. Dogs are coming and scattering garbage all over the place,” the mayor said. “The park is being abused so we need to take another look at whether it needs to be open or not.”

Boyd said rising COVID-19 numbers are another consideration regarding the park and other city facilities, including the Brundidge Nutrition Center at Brundidge Station.

Wanda Vinson, Brundidge Nutrition Center manager, said, due to the rising coronavirus numbers, beginning August 3, the center’s meals for seniors’ program is going back to curb service and home delivery only.

“We will do whatever we it takes to keep our seniors safe,” Vinson said. “It is better to err on the side of caution. We are sad to have to take these precautions because we like to have our seniors here at the center. It can get lonely at home and they enjoy being together. And, too, coming to the center gets them up and moving and they need to do that. Hopefully, people will now see the importance of getting the COVID-19 vaccine for themselves and others.”