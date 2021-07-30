Tupper Library to begin new project

The City of Brundidge will host a groundbreaking ceremony at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday to celebrate the beginning of the connector project for the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library. The ceremony will be held on the library grounds. The public is invited.

The enclosed connector will join the library’s two buildings which are currently joined by an open walkway.

Mayor Isabell Boyd said the City of Brundidge is thrilled that the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library has received a Lowe’s 100 Hometowns grant and is very appreciative to Lowe’s for the grant that will make the connector project possible.

The Library Buildings Connector project is one of the 100 impact projects that are the cornerstone of 100 Hometowns, an initiative to celebrate Lowe’s centennial.

Lowe’s received more than 2,200 submissions to the 100 Hometowns program, which invited people across the country to nominate their hometown projects in need. The 100 Hometowns program will complete 100 projects across 37 states that rebuild areas reeling from natural disasters, repair critical housing, restore beloved community centers, and revive green spaces. The 100 Hometowns projects span urban, rural and suburban communities and will benefit an array of community members, from toddlers, teens and seniors to veterans, small business owners, students, and more.

Details of every 100 Hometowns project and their progress can be found at the 100 Hometowns landing page and at #100Hometowns on social media.