The Vine purchases CC5 building

The Vine Church in Troy recently purchased the former Continental Cinema 5 building at 450 Old Highway 231 North in Troy with plans to move to that location.

Pastor Louis Johnson said the purchase is the realization of a longtime desire of the church membership to have a permanent home for The Vine.

“It’s a relaunching,” Johnson said. “The Vine moved from 231 North in August of 2012 and for the past nine years we have been holding worship services at the Troy Recreation Center.

“We are very appreciative to Troy’s mayor and council for the opportunity to hold serves at the Rec Center. Being there has been a blessing as we have grown our church with the desire to, one day, have a permanent place where we can continue to grow The Vine.”

Johnson said The Vine Church had purchased property near the Recreation Center for the planned purpose of building a church. However, those plans had not developed, leaving the door open to the opportunity to purchase the movie theater building.

Johnson added with a smile, “And we are unconventional enough to make a movie theater work.”

The largest theater area will be dedicated as the primary worship area, Johnson said.

“Post COVID-19, our average Sunday worship attendance is 200,” he said. “The theater seats 240, with opportunities for expansion in the back.”

Corey Willis, worship pastor, said, too, the opportunity to purchase the former movie theater was a blessing.

‘The building has six screens and four of those will be dedicated to the children’s ministries and there is overflow space for student ministries,” Willis said. “There is space to do more for small groups and also for more extensive Equip School of Discipleship, which is a two-year program.”

Both Johnson and Willis said the mission of The Vine Church is to reach out to a diverse population, all ages and all demographics.

“Pike County has 32,000 people and half of the population is unchurched,” Johnson said. “The Vine will continue to be open and available to reach those who don’t know Jesus, the unchurched and the de-churched. The Vine Church will be there for all people, always.”