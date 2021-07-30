July 31, 2021

Charles Hubbert Shiver

Published 10:31 pm Friday, July 30, 2021

Charles Hubbert Shiver, 93, a resident of Brundidge, died Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at his residence. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 30, 2021 at 11 am at Hamilton Crossroads Church of Christ with Dillard Funeral Home of Brundidge directing. 

He is survived by his daughter: Sandra (James) Shirley; and grandchild: James A. Shirley.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 72 years: Mary Margaret Shiver; parents: Charlie and Minnie Shiver; brother: Woodrow Shiver; sisters: Vonnie Flowers, and Evelyn Dickey.

