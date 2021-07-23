Still time to register for fall classes at Troy

It’s not too late — if you have not yet enrolled in classes for the Fall Semester or Term 1, there is still time to sign up.

Term 1 (which includes the Montgomery, Dothan and Phenix City campuses) starts Aug. 9, and the Fall Semester at the Troy Campus starts Aug. 11. However, registration for both continues through Aug. 16.

“I hope you will make plans to join us as you continue your college journey,” said Dr. Lance Tatum, Senior Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs. “On the Troy Campus, we are looking forward to an exciting fall of sports and events as we return to normal campus operations. Our online programs and other campuses in Alabama are great options for adult students.”

In addition, Troy will debut a selection of classes in a new format in Term 1 — Flex Classes, combining the best of online and in-class experiences.

Head online to register today. There are resources available to help you plan your degree, and academic advisors are ready to assist. Click here if you need to know who your advisor is.

Join the thousands of Trojans around the world who are making their dreams come true with a Troy degree. Are you ready to make a difference and Lead Change?