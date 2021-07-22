Tupper receives Lowe’s grant

On behalf of the City of Brundidge, Mayor Isabell Boyd announced Thursday that the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library has been awarded a Lowe’s 100 Hometowns grant.

The Library Buildings Connector project is one of the 100 impact projects that are the cornerstone of 100 Hometowns, an initiative to celebrate Lowe’s centennial.

Theresa Trawick, library director, expressed appreciation for the Lowe’s 100 Hometowns grant.

She said the grant will be used to build a connector to join the two separate library buildings. It will be a contractor project.

The Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library is actually two buildings that are joined by a raised open walkway.

“The Lowe’s 100 Hometowns grant will make it possible to enclose the walkway to make safe crossing for the children as they go from one building to the other,” Trawick said. “And, it will also be more workable for our staff.”

Trawick said it is necessary for the library staff members to go outside one building to enter the other.

“If we are low on staff, that means that that we have to close one of the buildings,” Trawick said. “With the enclosed connector, the library will be one building rather than two buildings connected by the walkway.”

Lowe’s received more than 2,200 submissions to the 100 Hometowns program, which invited people across the country to nominate their hometown projects in need.

The 100 Hometowns program will complete 100 projects across 37 states that rebuild areas reeling from natural disasters, repair critical housing, restore beloved community centers, and revive green spaces. The 100 Hometowns projects span urban, rural and suburban communities and will benefit an array of community members, from toddlers, teens and seniors to veterans, small business owners, students, and more.

