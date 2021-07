Mary Jane Henderson, 83, a resident of Millbrook died Sunday, July 18, 2021, at Capitol Hill Nursing Home. Graveside Services for Mrs. Henderson will be held Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Belser Cemetery with Stanley Henderson officiating. Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 20, 2021. from 5-7 p.m. at Dillard Funeral Home in Troy.

Mrs. Henderson is survived by her sons: Paul Jacob Henderson, James Henderson; brothers: JC Mills, Raiford Jordan; nieces Melissa McLendon and Virginia Hamm; nephews: Stanley Henderson (Linda), Randy Henderson, Terry Michael Henderson; great-nephews: Charles Henderson, Edward Henderson and Alex Henderson

She was preceded in death by her husband: Jake Henderson; parents: Lamon and Catherine Jordan; siblings: James Hardy Mills, Lucille Penn, Georgia Marie Beck, Margrite Flowers, Eugene Jordan, Barbara Jean Campbell.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Belser cemetery fund.

